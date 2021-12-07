Left Menu

Necessary to follow COVID-19 protocols while celebrating Christmas, New Year in Lucknow: Police

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-12-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 23:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

It will be necessary to follow COVID-19 protocols like masking and social distancing while celebrating Christmas and the New Year in the state capital, a senior police officer said here on Tuesday.

The government's Covid protocol will have to be strictly followed during the coming festivities, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said. Police also issued an order to this effect on Tuesday, the official said, adding that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in force in Lucknow Commissionerate till January 5, 2022.

During this period, special vigilance will be maintained in and around the Vidhan Bhavan within a radius of one kilometer where carrying firearms and inflammable substances will be prohibited, besides movement of tongas, the order said.

The cyber crime cell will also keep a close watch on the Internet and media, and strict action will be taken against those spreading rumors and posting objectionable posts, it said.

Maximum 100 people will be allowed in weddings and other events in closed places at one time according to the COVID-19 protocols and setting up of coronavirus help-desks will be necessary, the order said.

Action will be taken against those who roam without masks and spit in public, it said.

No procession of any kind can be taken out by five or more people without permission and five or more people will also not be allowed to gather in a public place, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

