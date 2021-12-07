Left Menu

ED raids former IFS officer house in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out a search operation at the residential premise of a former Indian Forest Service officer Abhay Kant Pathak under Prevention of Money Laundering in connection with a disproportionate assets case lodged against him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 23:22 IST
ED raids former IFS officer house in PMLA case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out a search operation at the residential premise of a former Indian Forest Service officer Abhay Kant Pathak under Prevention of Money Laundering in connection with a disproportionate assets case lodged against him. During the search, along with incriminating documents, a Tata Harrier car worth Rs 15 lakh has also been seized.

As per the Vigilance Department, Rs 9.40 crore cash deposit was made in the bank account of Pathak's son Akash Pathak, Rs 50 lakh cash was recovered from Abhay Kant Pathak's nephew, Rs 20 lakh from his driver along with gold worth around Rs 10 lakh. Charter flight bills worth Rs 3 crore, Rs 90 lakh bills at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, two luxury flats in Pune, one farmhouse in Pune taken on rent, Mercedes, BMW and Tata Harrier cars in the name of Akash Pathak in Bhubaneswar were also seized.

In view of expanding the scope of the investigation, Odisha Vigilance has formed a 20 member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further interrogations in this case. In November last year, the Odisha Government suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak from service after he along with his son Akash were arrested by Vigilance Department in disproportionate assets charges.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021