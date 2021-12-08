Left Menu

Cal HC grants bail to BJP youth wing leader in drug seizure case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 00:00 IST
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Pamela Goswami, the youth wing leader of the BJP, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police for alleged possession of cocaine.

The prosecution did not oppose the prayer stating that it had sought before the trial court for her discharge in the case as it was found during the investigation that the narcotic substance was planted in her vehicle by some other person.

A division bench, comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and B Pattanayak, granted bail prayer of Goswami, who was apprehended in February.

Her counsel prayed for bail submitting that she has been in custody for 292 days.

Another accused in the case, Rakesh Singh, was granted bail recently, her lawyer claimed. Public Prosecutor Saswata Gopal Mukherjee informed the division bench that the prosecution had prayed before the trial court for Goswami's discharge in the case since the investigation revealed that the contraband was planted in her car and that it was not of commercial quantity.

