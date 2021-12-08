Saudi official: Paris arrest in Khashoggi killing 'case of mistaken identity'

A Saudi official said on Tuesday that reports of the arrest of one of the suspected killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in France were false and "a case of mistaken identity".

The official, in a statement to Reuters in response to a request for comment, said those convicted of the crime "are currently serving their sentences in Saudi Arabia".

(Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)