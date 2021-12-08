A suspected killer of Saudi journalist Khashoggi arrested in France - sources

One of the suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested at Roissy airport near Paris on Tuesday as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh, sources said, a move welcomed by his fiancee and a rights group as a potential breakthrough. A police source named the man as Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia. A judicial source confirmed the arrest and said authorities were in the process of verifying his identity.

But a Saudi official said it was a case of mistaken identity, adding that those convicted of the crime were currently serving their sentence in Saudi Arabia. His fiancee Hatice Cengiz had earlier welcomed reports of the arrest, which came days after French President Emmanuel https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/khashoggis-shadow-macron-set-saudi-talks-with-crown-prince-2021-12-04Macron held face-to-face talks in Saudi Arabia with de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, becoming the first major Western leader to visit the kingdom since Khashoggi's murder.

"I welcome the arrest of one of Jamal's killers today in #France," Cengiz said. "France should try him for his crime, or extradite him to a country able and willing to genuinely investigate and prosecute him as well as the person who gave the order to murder Jamal." Khashoggi, a critic of Prince Mohammed, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed. His remains have not been found.

The man was arrested on the basis of a warrant issued by Turkey in 2019, the police source told Reuters, adding that French prosecutors will now begin proceedings for a potential extradition there. Al-Otaibi, who is mentioned on UK and U.S. sanctions lists as being involved in Khashoggi's murder, was also on a French wanted list.

"This could be a major breakthrough in the quest for justice for #JamalKhashoggi but more confirmation required," said Agnes Callamard, head of Amnesty International who previously led a United Nations investigation into Khashoggi's killing. "If it is indeed the same person as that named by various sanctions lists and my report, then he was at the Consulate Residence at the time."

RTL radio was first to break news of Al-Otaibi's arrest, earlier on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)