Two unnatural deaths in city

The body of Mukesh Shaw 43, with a knife in his hand, was found lying in a pool of blood outside his residence in the southern part of the citys Sonali Park area of Basdroni, they said.Shaws brother, who informed the police after finding his brother dead on Tuesday morning, was arrested after he failed to give satisfactory answers to queries.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 01:01 IST
Two unnatural deaths were reported from the city on Tuesday, police said. The body of Mukesh Shaw (43), with a knife in his hand, was found lying in a pool of blood outside his residence in the southern part of the city's Sonali Park area of Basdroni, they said.

Shaw's brother, who informed the police after finding his brother dead on Tuesday morning, was arrested after he failed to give satisfactory answers to queries. Another man was found lying dead on a footpath in front of a hotel in Tollygunge area, the officer said. The victim, identified as Sumanta Ghosh, a resident of Durgapur had checked into the hotel on Monday, the officer said.

“ It is suspected that the man had jumped from the top floor of the hotel,” the officer said. “We are probing into both the deaths. We have informed the families and we are waiting for the post-mortem reports,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

