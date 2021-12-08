RSF says it will try to have French judge examine case against suspected Khashoggi killer
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 01:02 IST
Paris-based Reporters Without Borders said they would take legal steps that would require a French investigative judge to examine a potential case against the Saudi national arrested on Tuesday for his suspected links to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
