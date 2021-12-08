U.S. sanctions on Iranian entities are 'anything but goodwill' -Iranian official

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions on individuals and entities in Iran will not create leverage and are "anything but seriousness & goodwill."

"Washington fails to understand that 'maximum failure' and a diplomatic breakthrough are mutually exclusive," Saeed Khatibzadeh added on Twitter.

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on more than a dozen people and entities in Iran, Syria and Uganda, accusing them of being connected to serious human rights abuses and repressive acts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)