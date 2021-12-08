U.S. sanctions on Iranian entities are 'anything but goodwill' -Iranian official
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 01:30 IST
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions on individuals and entities in Iran will not create leverage and are "anything but seriousness & goodwill."
"Washington fails to understand that 'maximum failure' and a diplomatic breakthrough are mutually exclusive," Saeed Khatibzadeh added on Twitter.
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on more than a dozen people and entities in Iran, Syria and Uganda, accusing them of being connected to serious human rights abuses and repressive acts.
