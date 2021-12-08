Saudi says man held in Paris not linked to Khashoggi murder, should be released
Saudi Arabia's embassy in France said on Tuesday that the person arrested in Paris and linked to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi had nothing to do with the case and should be released immediately.
The embassy reaffirmed that the Saudi judiciary had already issued verdicts over the Khashoggi case and the people convicted were all serving sentences.
