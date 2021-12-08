White House opposes Senate resolution prohibiting Saudi missile sale

The White House said on Tuesday it strongly opposes a U.S. Senate resolution that would prohibit the proposed sale of 280 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia.

Passage of the Senate resolution "would undermine the president's commitment to aid in our partner's defenses at a time of increased missile and drone attacks against civilians in Saudi Arabia," the White House Office of Management of Budget said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)