White House opposes Senate resolution prohibiting Saudi missile sale
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 02:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Tuesday it strongly opposes a U.S. Senate resolution that would prohibit the proposed sale of 280 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia.
Passage of the Senate resolution "would undermine the president's commitment to aid in our partner's defenses at a time of increased missile and drone attacks against civilians in Saudi Arabia," the White House Office of Management of Budget said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Senate
- Saudi Arabia
- The White House
- Senate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate blocks annual defense bill amid Republican objections
U.S. Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown, sends to Biden for signature
U.S. Senate blocks annual defense bill amid Republican objections
U.S. Senate poised to vote Thursday on bill funding government, averting shutdown risk
Top U.S. Senate Democrat, Republican confident on debt-ceiling hike