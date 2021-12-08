Left Menu

U.S. Senate confirms Biden's border chief amid record migrant arrests

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2021 04:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 04:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate approved an Arizona police chief to become the nation's top border official in a near party-line vote on Tuesday, as President Joe Biden deals with record migrant arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border and criticism from both the right and left over his immigration policies.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, 61, will become commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the 60,000-person agency that oversees the country’s border security, trade and travel. CBP is the parent agency of the U.S. Border Patrol, where many agents oppose https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-welcome-patrol-how-some-border-agents-are-struggling-with-bidens-policy-shift-2021-05-14 what they describe as Biden's more welcoming approach to immigration.

