U.S. Senate backs $650 million missile sale to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. Senate rejected a resolution on Tuesday that would have prohibited the proposed sale of 280 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia.

As voting continued, the vote was 62 to 25 against the resolution, which was introduced by Republicans Rand Paul and Mike Lee, as well as Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)