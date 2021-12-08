Britain considers ministerial boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics - The Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 06:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 06:05 IST
Britain is considering approving a limited government attendance at the Beijing Olympics that would stop short of a full-on diplomatic boycott, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain was yet to take a decision on whether government representatives would attend the Beijing Winter Olympics.
