Punjab Roadways contractual employees hold protest over job regularisation, other issues in Ludhiana

The contractual employees of Punjab Roadways on Tuesday staged a protest over job regularisation and other issues in the Ludhiana district of the state.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 08-12-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 06:48 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The contractual employees of Punjab Roadways on Tuesday staged a protest over job regularisation and other issues in the Ludhiana district of the state. Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "The state government keeps making promises to us but our demands haven't been fulfilled. We will continue this strike until our demands are met."

He further said that the protesters have three demands which include regularisation of contractual employees of Punjab Roadways, an increase in the number of buses and balancing the workload and income of the employees. "We have three demands which include the regularisation of contractual employees, increase 10,000 more buses in the PRTC and the roadways and implement the decision of Supreme Court to balance the workload and income of employees," he said.

Highlighting the number of workers involved in the protest, he said that more than 7,000 workers are raising their voices over the issue. "We have a total of 27 bus depo in Punjab, all are closed. Over 7,000 workers are involved in the protest and demanding these three things from the state government," he added. Another protester, Shurnaam said, "The policies of state government are very poor. It has been coming when the alliance of Akali Dal and BJP was in power. After that, Captain Amarinder Singh also could not meet our demands. However, when Channi came to power, he told us that the contractual employees will be regularised, but it could not happen under his governance too."

Meanwhile, passengers face problems in travelling over the suspension of bus services in Punjab. "I am facing a lot of problems in travelling. I want to visit Amritsar but could not get the bus here," Pinky, a passenger said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

