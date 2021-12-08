Left Menu

Tokyo governor plans to introduce de facto same-sex marriage next year -Kyodo

Tokyo Metropolitan government will start a system that effectively allows same-sex marriage in Japan's capital in the next fiscal year from April, Japan's Kyodo news wire reported Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as saying on Tuesday. The local government for the city with a population of 14 million plans to introduce "same-sex partnership" after its local assembly unanimously called for such a move, Kyodo said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 07:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 07:36 IST
Tokyo governor plans to introduce de facto same-sex marriage next year -Kyodo

Tokyo Metropolitan government will start a system that effectively allows same-sex marriage in Japan's capital in the next fiscal year from April, Japan's Kyodo news wire reported Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as saying on Tuesday.

The local government for the city with a population of 14 million plans to introduce "same-sex partnership" after its local assembly unanimously called for such a move, Kyodo said. Some local wards in Tokyo as well as some other local municipalities have already introduced a similar plan that officially recognises same-sex couples.

But critics say LGBT couples still face disadvantages in areas such as taxation even under such partnership arrangements. A local court in Sapporo in northern Japan ruled in March that same-sex couples not being able to marry is "unconstitutional," the first ruling in Japan on the legality of same-sex marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021