Malaysia court upholds former PM Najib's guilty verdict in 1MDB-linked case

A Malaysian appeals court on Wednesday upheld former premier Najib Razak's guilty verdict in a case linked to a corruption scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). Najib was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined $50 million last year by a high court after being found guilty of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of now-defunct 1MDB.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 08:28 IST
A Malaysian appeals court on Wednesday upheld former premier Najib Razak's guilty verdict in a case linked to a corruption scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Najib was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined $50 million last year by a high court after being found guilty of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of now-defunct 1MDB. He had pleaded not guilty and consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil said he agreed with the high court judge on the conviction and sentencing over all seven charges against Najib. "We dismiss the appeal on all seven charges and affirm the conviction on all seven charges," the judge said.

Najib has been free on bail pending the appeal. His lawyer Shafee Abdullah told the court the former premier would appeal the verdict at the Federal Court, Malaysia's top tribunal.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

