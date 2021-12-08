Left Menu

Cong Parliamentary Party authorises Sonia Gandhi to nominate its secretary, treasurer, executive members

Congress unanimously passed a resolution at its Parliamentary Party meet wherein chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been authorised to nominate Secretary, Treasurer and Executive members of CPP, sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:34 IST
Cong Parliamentary Party authorises Sonia Gandhi to nominate its secretary, treasurer, executive members
Visual of Congress Parliamentary Party meet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress unanimously passed a resolution at its Parliamentary Party meet wherein chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been authorised to nominate Secretary, Treasurer and Executive members of CPP, sources said on Wednesday. Earlier today, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi slammed the Central government for rising inflation and termed it insensitive towards farmers and common people.

The meeting by Congress comes amid protest by the opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha for "unruly conduct' on the last day of the monsoon session of parliament. The MPs were suspended last week. Opposition MPs will hold a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises on Wednesday in support of 12 suspended MPs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021