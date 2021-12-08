Left Menu

Deepender Singh Hooda moves adjournment motion in RS for discussing farmers' issues

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha for discussing farmers' issues including legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price, ex-gratia payment to kin of farmers who died during their protest, and withdrawal of cases against them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:35 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha for discussing farmers' issues including legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price, ex-gratia payment to kin of farmers who died during their protest, and withdrawal of cases against them. In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Hooda in Hindi wrote: "Lakhs of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital for more than a year and have been firm on their just demands even after suffering winter and summer. More than 681 farmers have sacrificed their lives during this struggle. It is the duty of the Parliament of an ideal democracy to protect the rights of its citizens and give them security."

"Thus, you are requested to adjourn the proceedings of the House and have discussions on the legal guarantee on MSP, compensation to the deceased farmers and employment to their families, withdrawal of cases against the farmers registered during the protest," the Congress MP added. Meanwhile, the Centre has informed Parliament that it has no record of farmers who died during the agitation against the three central farm laws.

In its response to a question on whether the Centre proposes to provide financial assistance to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare had replied in the Parliament that it has "no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise." The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

