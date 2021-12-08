Left Menu

Nagaland ambush: TMC delegation to meet Amit Shah

A delegation of eight Trinamool Congress MPs will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to hand over a memorandum seeking compensation to families of those who died in an anti-insurgency incident that went off script in Nagaland, and asking Government to present its stance on Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, said the party sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The firing incident left 14 civilians dead.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday directed all agencies to ensure that "no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents". Earlier on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland a "case of mistaken identity" and informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed with direction to submit its report on the unfortunate incident within one month.

On June 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the AFSPA in Nagaland for another six months. According to a notification by the MHA, the Act will remain in effect in Nagaland until December 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

