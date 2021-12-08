Armed men loot Rs 1.69 lakh from gas agency manager in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Three armed men looted Rs 1.69 lakh from a gas agency's manager while he was en route to a bank to deposit the money in Budhana police station limits here, police said on Wednesday.
Nitin Kumar, manager of a gas agency, was riding with two other employees on a motorcycle in order to deposit the agency's money at the bank when three armed men stormed from nearby sugarcane fields and blocked them on the Budhana-Kandla road here on Tuesday, Circle Office Vinay Gautam said.
They brandished weapons at Kumar and his colleagues and fled away with the money they were carrying, Gautam said, citing Kumar's complaint. The investigation is underway, he said.
