Militant gunned down by security forces in J-K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-12-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 12:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said here.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chack-i-Cholan village of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on the security personnel, who retaliated.

One ultra has been killed in the exchange of fire between the two sides, the official said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant are being ascertained.

