Lakhimpur violence: Court rejects plea by slain scribe's brother for another FIR

A local court has rejected an application filed by the brother of slain journalist Raman Kashyap who sought another FIR against Union minister Ajay Mishra, his son and 12 people in connection with the scribe's death.

Eight people died in the October 3 violence incident in Lakhimpur. Besides the journalist, four were farmers who were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. They included two BJP workers and their driver.

Minister Mishra and 15-20 unnamed men were mentioned as accused in an FIR filed after the incident and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, rash driving, and rioting among others.

Journalist Raman Kashyap's brother Pawan Kashyap had moved an application under section 156(3) of the CrPC in a district court, seeking another FIR against 14 people.

On Tuesday, chief judicial magistrate Chinta Ram rejected the application, senior prosecution officer S P Yadav told PTI.

In his application, Pawan Kashyap had urged the court to instruct the Tikunia police to register an FIR against 14 people, including Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish Mishra, and investigate it.

''The court in its judgment said the Tikunia police in its status report had informed that an FIR number 219/2021 in the case was already lodged and investigations into the case was in progress, owing to which a fresh FIR in the same matter was not justified,'' Yadav added.

