Left Menu

Delhi court irked over plea passing off suicide as road accident for Rs 50 lakh compensation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 13:10 IST
Delhi court irked over plea passing off suicide as road accident for Rs 50 lakh compensation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has expressed displeasure over a plea filed by an Uttar Pradesh-based man seeking compensation of Rs 50 lakh by passing off the alleged suicidal death of his wife as a road accident.

Rajeev Yadav had moved the court seeking hefty compensation, asserting that a high-speed truck hit his wife Pooja Yadav when she was going to the temple at 11:45 pm in October 2018 at Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Denying relief, Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) Presiding Officer Kamini Lau said that Yadav attempted to make money over the dead body of his wife by filing the claim petition by passing off her suicidal death as that of a simple motor accident.

The Presiding Officer said that Pooja had married Rajeev five months prior to her death and was regularly complaining to her parents regarding the harassment and torture meted out by him.

Lau noted that Yadav's role in the death of his wife is already under scanner before a criminal court in Uttar Pradesh and that the claim plea was filed before a Delhi court in a blatant attempt to create a defence in the dowry and abetment to suicide case.

"This is not the first case where the instance of suicidal/homicidal death is being passed off as Road Traffic Accident," she said, adding that of­late there has been a rise in such cases.

She added that there is a necessity for the courts to be more vigilant and cautious in such cases particularly when there is uncertainty with regard to the death of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021