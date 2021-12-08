Military chopper with CDS Rawat, others on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations have been launched from nearby bases, said sources.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

