Military chopper with CDS Rawat, others on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-12-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 13:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations have been launched from nearby bases, said sources.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

