Left Menu

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Chief Minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal on his birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 13:50 IST
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal
PM Modi greets SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal on his birthday (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Chief Minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal on his birthday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister called the SAD patron a "statesman" and said that he has worked very hard for the progress of Punjab.

"Birthday greetings to one of India's most respected statesmen, Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He has worked very hard for the progress of Punjab, particularly the weaker sections of society. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life," the Prime Minister tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021