Left Menu

11-year-old rape survivor gives birth to child in Rajasthan

An 11-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a man here, gave birth to a baby girl at a government hospital in Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.Rishabhdev Circle Officer Vikram Singh said the minor was admitted to the hospital on Thursday last week and she delivered a baby girl two days later.After receiving information from the hospital, we contacted the family following her father registered a rape case on Sunday, he said.The case was registered against a 19-year old man at Kherwara police station.Primary investigation revealed that the accused and the girls uncle worked together in Gujarat.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 08-12-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 13:58 IST
11-year-old rape survivor gives birth to child in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a man here, gave birth to a baby girl at a government hospital in Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Rishabhdev Circle Officer Vikram Singh said the minor was admitted to the hospital on Thursday last week and she delivered a baby girl two days later.

''After receiving information from the hospital, we contacted the family following her father registered a rape case on Sunday,'' he said.

The case was registered against a 19-year old man at Kherwara police station.

''Primary investigation revealed that the accused and the girl's uncle worked together in Gujarat. He stayed at the girl's house for the first time when he returned here from Gujarat during the first Covid lockdown last year. He had been in contact with the rape survivor since then,'' he said, adding that the accused is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021