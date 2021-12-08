IAF chopper with CDS Bipin Rawat on board meets with accident in Tamil Nadu

An Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board met with an accident on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said.

Official sources said all the injured people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident.

The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

There is no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat. The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

