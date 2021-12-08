Left Menu

Satisfied with SSC explanation Cal HC disposes of petition questioning appointment of Ol Chiki language teachers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 14:25 IST
Satisfied with SSC explanation Cal HC disposes of petition questioning appointment of Ol Chiki language teachers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday expressed satisfaction at the explanation given by the chairman and secretary of West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and disposed of a petition questioning the appointment of teachers for Ol Chiki language.

The chairman and the secretary provided the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay details of the break-up of marks and selection process in the appointment of the teachers, which the petitioners had alleged to be faulty.

Justice Gangopadhyay, satisfied with the explanation, disposed of the petition.

During the hearing, a lawyer representing the SSC got engaged in an argument with Justice Gangopadhyay, leading to the judge asking him to withdraw from the courtroom.

The judge called the sheriff when the lawyer initially refused to leave, but then the advocate withdrew from the courtroom before the sheriff arrived.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021