Satisfied with SSC explanation Cal HC disposes of petition questioning appointment of Ol Chiki language teachers

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday expressed satisfaction at the explanation given by the chairman and secretary of West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and disposed of a petition questioning the appointment of teachers for Ol Chiki language.

The chairman and the secretary provided the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay details of the break-up of marks and selection process in the appointment of the teachers, which the petitioners had alleged to be faulty.

Justice Gangopadhyay, satisfied with the explanation, disposed of the petition.

During the hearing, a lawyer representing the SSC got engaged in an argument with Justice Gangopadhyay, leading to the judge asking him to withdraw from the courtroom.

The judge called the sheriff when the lawyer initially refused to leave, but then the advocate withdrew from the courtroom before the sheriff arrived.

