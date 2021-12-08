Left Menu

Kerala, TN members raise slogans in LS over Mullaperiyar Dam issue

Members from Kerala and Tamil Nadu raised slogans in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as CPI M member A M Ariff made a demand to build a new dam replacing the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam.Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Ariff, a member from Alappuzha, claimed that Tamil Nadu had released water from the dam without any warning which had led to flooding in villages downstream.People are living in constant fear as their homes get flooded.

Updated: 08-12-2021 15:02 IST
Members from Kerala and Tamil Nadu raised slogans in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as CPI (M) member A M Ariff made a demand to build a new dam replacing the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Ariff, a member from Alappuzha, claimed that Tamil Nadu had released water from the dam without any warning which had led to flooding in villages downstream.

“People are living in constant fear as their homes get flooded. They have to leave their homes in haste. Children cannot go to school,” he said.

Ariff said the dam was in danger and there was a need to build a new one in its place.

Soon, DMK members were on their feet raising slogans and claiming that the Mullaperiyar Dam was safe.

Members from Kerala have been raising the issue of discharge of water from Mullaperiyar Dam, which is operated by Tamil Nadu, in Parliament for the past couple of days.

