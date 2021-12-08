Left Menu

Investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 cr received so far in J-K after abrogation of Article 370: MoS Home informs RS

Union minister of state for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 31,000 crore so far after the abrogation of Article 370.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:08 IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union minister of state for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 31,000 crore so far after the abrogation of Article 370. MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha on the question of MP Narayan Dass Gupta said that the Government has notified the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on February 19, 2021, to attract capital investments in Jammu and Kashmir.

This has been supplemented by the J&K Industrial Policy, J&K Private Industrial Estate Development Policy and J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy. "These steps have generated a good response and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported receiving proposals for investments worth approximately Rs 31,000 crore so far," MoS Home Rai further informed Upper House. (ANI)

