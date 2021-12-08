Man awarded life term for raping woman in UP

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping a woman in the Kandhai area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Special Judge (Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe) Monika Thakur also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on convict Rajkumar Verma.

Verma had raped the woman in August 2016 when she was alone in her house and had also threatened her for dire consequences if she revealed the matter to someone else.

An FIR was registered in the matter after a complaint by the victim's family.

