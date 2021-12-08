Four of family found dead in house

Left Menu

Mangaluru, Dec 8 PTI Four members of a family were found dead in their house here on Wednesday, police sources said.The deceased were identified as Nagesh Sheriguppi 30, his wife Vijayalakshmi 26 and their children Sapna 8 and Samarth 4.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four members of a family were found dead in their house here on Wednesday, police sources said.

The deceased were identified as Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalakshmi (26) and their children Sapna (8) and Samarth (4). It is suspected that Nagesh killed his wife and two children before committing suicide.

Nagesh was found hanging from the ceiling of the house, while others were poisoned to death, the sources said.

The family hailed from Sunag village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district. Nagesh was working as a driver while Vijayalakshmi was working as a security person, the sources said.

Vijayalakshmi had gone missing in October and Nagesh had filed a complaint with the police. The case was closed after she came back and told the police that she had gone to her friend's house for some days after a quarrel with her husband.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shankar and officials visited the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

