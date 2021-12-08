Left Menu

Court orders framing of charges against gangster Pravesh Mann, others under MCOCA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against alleged gangster Pravesh Mann and four others for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate and extorting money from the traders and businessmen here.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh directed to put the accused persons on trial for an offence punishable under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

"I find that prima facie the prosecution, by the evidence before the court, has established that there exists a grave suspicion that there is an organized crime syndicate led by accused Parvesh Mann of which accused Ajay Mann, Sachin Mann, Yudhveer and Sahil Dahiya are members and are engaged in the commission of an organized crime," the judge said in an order passed on December 3.

The prosecution claimed that the regular crime review of Delhi NCR revealed that "dreaded gangster Parvesh Mann has become a symbol of terror and lawlessness in the area of Outer and West Districts of Delhi including neighbouring districts of Haryana." It alleged that in 2016, Parvesh separated himself from the gang of notorious Neeraj Bawana and established his gang, and began extorting money from the proprietors of shops, property dealers and other businessmen spread over West, North, North West, and Outer districts of Delhi and NCR. "This syndicate is involved in continuing criminal activities as an organized crime syndicate for gaining pecuniary benefits for the members of the gang, for establishing criminal supremacy in the area, and for the lavish lifestyle of its members. This syndicate is comprised of sharpshooters and fearless misguided youth," police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

