Too many lives lost due to AFSPA: Naga Peoples Front MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Naga Peoples Front (NPF) MP Lorho Pfoze on Wednesday flagged in the Lok Sabha the alleged sufferings faced by the Northeastern states of Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh due to the imposition of the AFSPA and said too many lives have been lost due to it.

Pointing to the Nagaland incident in which 14 civilians were killed, the MP from Outer Manipur, during the Zero Hour in the House, said the ''cruel, brutal murder of 14 civilians'' took place at a time when there were celebrations going on in the state of Nagaland.

''The Northeastern states of Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have suffered much from the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. Too many lives have been lost because of this Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, too many murders, maimed, too many widows, too many have been raped,'' he said.

Pfoze's remarks were, however, cut short as the Speaker deemed that he had exceeded the time limit.

On Tuesday, National People's Party (NPP) MP Agatha Sangma said it is time that ''the elephant in the room be addressed'' and the ''draconian'' Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act be repealed.

The 14 civilians were killed in related incidents of firing on Saturday and Sunday in Nagaland’s Mon district.

The first incident, in which six civilians were killed, occurred when Army personnel mistook coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van on Saturday evening for insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of the banned NSCN(K). The Indian Army has ordered a court of inquiry headed by an officer of major general rank into the incident.

Expressing regret over the Nagaland firing incident, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said a probe by an SIT will be completed within a month and asserted that all agencies must ensure such happenings do not recur while taking action against insurgents.

