Left Menu

Bommai expresses shock over IAF helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashing in TN

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed shock over the Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat meeting with an accident near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:55 IST
Bommai expresses shock over IAF helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashing in TN
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed shock over the Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat meeting with an accident near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. He said search and rescue operations are underway at the place where the accident occurred.

''I am deeply pained to hear the Army helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat meeting with an accident. I am trying to get more information,'' Bommai told reporters here. ''This is the most unfortunate incident. The nation is in a state of shock,'' he added.

The IAF helicopter with Gen Rawat on board met with an accident near Coonoor and four people were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility due to foggy conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021