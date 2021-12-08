Bommai expresses shock over IAF helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashing in TN

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed shock over the Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat meeting with an accident near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. He said search and rescue operations are underway at the place where the accident occurred.

''I am deeply pained to hear the Army helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat meeting with an accident. I am trying to get more information,'' Bommai told reporters here. ''This is the most unfortunate incident. The nation is in a state of shock,'' he added.

The IAF helicopter with Gen Rawat on board met with an accident near Coonoor and four people were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility due to foggy conditions.

