PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:11 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs PM after chopper ferrying CDS crashes
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation after an Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and several other offficers on board met with an accident on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Sources said Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash and the Indian Air Force chief has been asked to reach the site.

There was no immediate word on the condition of Rawat.

A meeting of senior officials of the ministry was underway, sources said.

Singh also visited the residence of Rawat and spoke to his daughter.

The defence minister is likely to make a statement on the incident in Parliament.

Official sources said the Mi-17V5 helicopter got airborne from Sulur for Wellington and there were 14 persons on board the chopper including the crew.

Four bodies have been recovered from the site of the crash, they said.

The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

