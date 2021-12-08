Left Menu

Delhi police spent Rs 7.3 cr for security at farmers protests sites in the national capital

Delhi Police has spent Rs 7.38 crore to provide security at various sites of the farmers' protest at Delhi borders, replied Minister of State in Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:18 IST
Delhi police spent Rs 7.3 cr for security at farmers protests sites in the national capital
MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has spent Rs 7.38 crore to provide security at various sites of the farmers' protest at Delhi borders, replied Minister of State in Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday. Member of Parliament M. Mohamed Abdulla has asked questions regarding the amount spent by Delhi Police from August 2020 till date to provide security at the farmer's protests.

Rai replied that Delhi Police has informed that an amount of Rs. 7,38,42,914 (up to November 11, 2021) has been spent to provide security at various sites of the farmers' protest. On being asked regarding the number of farmers who died in the farmers' protests on the borders of Delhi from 2020 till date and whether Government has announced any compensation, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefor.

Rai replied that 'Police' and 'Public Order' are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. The information in this regard is maintained by the respective State Governments. The respective state Governments deal with matters relating to compensation in such cases. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh are protesting at Ghazipur, Tikri, and Singhu border. Delhi Police has placed concrete walls, fixed nails on the ground, and placed barricades to prevent the movement of protesters in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021