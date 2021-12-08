HC seeks ED stand on PFI plea against money laundering case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a plea by Popular Front of India (PFI) challenging a money laundering case registered by the agency in 2018 and the consequent proceedings.

Justice Anu Malhotra issued notice on the petition and granted four weeks to the central agency to file the reply.

PFI lawyer Adit Pujari claimed that over 150 summons have been received by several of its members from across the country for a "roving and fishing inquiry" in the case by ED.

The judge, listing the case for further hearing on February 4, said she "expected that the CCTV cameras of the respondent (ED) will remain functional at the time of recording of statements".

Pujari said the present ED probe arises from a National Investigation Agency (NIA) case concerning the alleged training of youngsters in Kerala for carrying out anti-national activities.

It was the NIA's case that in April 2013, bombs, lathis, bricks etc were found in a meeting for the purposes of such training, he stated.

Pujari stated that subsequently, while the trial court convicted certain persons for offences under the Indian Penal Code, UAPA and Explosives Act, the high court concerned, in appeal, dropped the UAPA offences against the accused persons including the petitioner.

The lawyer contended that when the high court acquitted the accused of offences under UAPA and gave a finding that there were no anti-national activities, there was no reason for ED to proceed against the petitioner.

He also claimed that the ED was not following the Supreme Court's directions with respect to the installation of CCTV cameras at places of interrogation.

Counsel Amit Mahajan, appearing for the ED, stated however that the agency was complying with the apex court's directive in letter and spirit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)