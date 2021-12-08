Left Menu

Britain pledges support for Ukraine, mulling measures against Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:28 IST
Britain pledges support for Ukraine, mulling measures against Russia
British foreign minister Liz Truss pledged on Wednesday to stand "with Ukraine" against Russian aggression, saying London was discussing with NATO allies other measures to take to prevent any incursion.

Asked whether Britain would support the deployment of more troops to support Ukraine via NATO or from Britain directly, she told the Chatham House think tank: "We are also discussing with our NATO allies other measures such as economic measures and diplomatic measures that can be taken, but we are very clear that we are standing with Ukraine in the face of this aggression."

