Concerned ministry to share information on chopper crash at appropriate time: Govt

Updated: 08-12-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:34 IST
Concerned ministry to share information on chopper crash at appropriate time: Govt
Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said information about the helicopter accident in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu will be shared by the ministry concerned at an appropriate time.

“The entire information about the accident that has taken place will be shared by the concerned ministry at an appropriate time,” Thakur told reporters when asked about the helicopter crash involving Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

An Indian Air Force helicopter with Rawat on board crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said. There was no immediate information on the condition of Rawat.

