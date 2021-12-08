Punjab CM " deeply saddened" by defence chief helicopter crash

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he was deeply saddened by the crash of the helicopter which was carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several officers on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

“Deeply saddened and concerned over the incident of military helicopter crash carrying Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife & other officers on board near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Praying for the speedy recovery and well-being of all,” Channi tweeted.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said their prayers are with those who were onboard the chopper.

“Extremely sad to see the images of the chopper crash with CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife on board. Praying for the safety of all,” Amarinder Singh, who is also an ex-serviceman, tweeted.

“Shocked by the tragic military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. Prayers for all those who were on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat along with his family and staff. Hope the rescue operation goes successful,” Badal tweeted.

There was no immediate word on Rawat’s condition. The Mi-17 V5 helicopter got airborne from Sulur with 14 persons onboard including the crew.

Four bodies have been recovered from the site of the crash, according to the authorities.

Rawat was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

