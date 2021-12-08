HIGHLIGHTS AT 5

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation: MDS11 TN-3RDLD-HELICOPTER-CRASH IAF chopper with CDS Bipin Rawat on board crashes in forest area in TN; four killed, three injured Coonoor (TN): An Indian Air Force helicopter with the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said, as four people were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility owing to foggy conditions.

DEL79 HELICOPTER ACCIDENT-CDS-LD RAJNATH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs PM after chopper ferrying CDS crashes New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation after an Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and several other offficers on board met with an accident on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

DEL83 HELICOPTER-GOVT Concerned ministry to share information on chopper crash at appropriate time: Govt New Delhi: Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said information about the helicopter accident in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu will be shared by the ministry concerned at an appropriate time.

PAR18 PAR-REPRODUCTIVE-BILL Par nod for bill on assisted reproductive tech; surrogacy bill too get RS nod New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to regulate and supervise assisted reproductive technology clinics.

DEL70 RSQ-KASHMIR-CIVILIANS KILLED 96 civilians, 366 terrorists killed in Kashmir post Art 370 repeal: Govt New Delhi: At least 96 civilians have been killed in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 while 366 terrorists have been neutralised by security forces, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

DEL66 DL-FARMERS-LD PROPOSAL We are hopeful, progressing towards resolution: Farmer leaders after SKM committee meeting New Delhi: A five-member committee constituted by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) for dialogue with the government on the protesting farmers' remaining demands on Wednesday said farm unions are hopeful and are progressing towards a resolution.

PAR12 LS-5G-GOVT Equipment, systems to power 5G rollout being procured from trusted sources: Govt New Delhi: All equipment, components and systems to power India's 5G rollout have been procured from ''trusted sources'', Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

CAL3 DEF-MISSILE-BRAHMOS India successfully test-fires air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off Odisha coast Balasore (Odisha): India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the air version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the integrated test range of Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, sources in the DRDO said.

CAL7 WB-MAMATA-LANGUAGE-JOBS Knowledge of local language must for Bengal govt jobs: Mamata Malda (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that priority must be given to locals and those knowing the local language during recruitment in state government jobs.

Legal: LGD5 SC-FAKE CLAIMS-BCI SC raps UP Bar council for shielding advocates over fake claim petitions New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday rapped the UP Bar Council for “shielding” advocates in a matter of fake claim petitions of ''thousands of crores'' involving lawyers even as the BCI said it has suspended 28 lawyers in the state for such cases.

Foreign: FGN32 BANGLA-SHRINGLA-HASINA FS Shringla calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka Dhaka: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here and discussed the forthcoming state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Dhaka on the occasion of 50 years of Victory Day and Liberation of Bangladesh.

FGN31 AUS-CHINA-OLY-2NDLD BOYCOTT ‘Nobody cares’: China’s terse response to Australia’s diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games Beijing: China on Wednesday reacted sharply to Australia’s decision to join the US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, saying that it never planned to invite Australian officials and “nobody cares” whether they come or not. By K J M Varma.