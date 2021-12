BRIEF-Pfizer - 3 Vaccine Doses Neutralize Omicron Variant - CNBC

* PFIZER - 3 VACCINE DOSES NEUTRALIZE OMICRON VARIANT - CNBC

* PFIZER INC - BOOSTER DOSE ANTIBODY LEVELS SIMILAR TO 2 DOSES VERSUS OLDER STRAIN- CNBC * PFIZER SAY 2 DOSES MAY STILL PROTECT AGAINST OMICRON VARIANT - CNBC

* PFIZER INC - ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF OMICRON-SPECIFIC VACCINE- CNBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

