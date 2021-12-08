Left Menu

Khashoggi murder suspect arrest a case of mistaken identity - security source

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A Saudi man held at a Paris airport over suspected involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested in a case of mistaken indentity, a security source familiar with the investigation said on Wednesday.

The Saudi Embassy in Paris said late on Tuesday the arrested person "has nothing to do with the case in question"

Separately, French government spokesman Garbiel Attal said President Emmanuel Macron's administration was awaiting clarification over the detained man's identity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

