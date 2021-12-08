Khashoggi murder suspect arrest a case of mistaken identity - security source
A Saudi man held at a Paris airport over suspected involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested in a case of mistaken indentity, a security source familiar with the investigation said on Wednesday.
The Saudi Embassy in Paris said late on Tuesday the arrested person "has nothing to do with the case in question"
Separately, French government spokesman Garbiel Attal said President Emmanuel Macron's administration was awaiting clarification over the detained man's identity.
