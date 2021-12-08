Left Menu

Man held for abducting, raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Bansdih Deputy Superintendent of Police Preeti Tripathi said the girl, 16, was allegedly abducted by the accused on September 10 and a case of kidnapping was also registered at her mothers complaint.The girl gave her testimony to the police on Tuesday upon her return to the district.She in her statement said that the accused had abducted her and taken her to Telangana. The victim has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, she added.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:30 IST
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abducting and raping a minor from a village here under Maniyar Police Station area of the district, police said. Bansdih Deputy Superintendent of Police Preeti Tripathi said the girl, 16, was allegedly abducted by the accused on September 10 and a case of kidnapping was also registered at her mother's complaint.

The girl gave her testimony to the police on Tuesday upon her return to the district.

She in her statement said that the accused had abducted her and taken her to Telangana. She said she was raped several times these three months and also became pregnant.

The man was arrested on the basis of the girl's testimony under relevant charges, Tripathi said. The victim has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

