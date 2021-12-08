Left Menu

Parliament gives nod to Dam Safety Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:30 IST
Parliament gives nod to Dam Safety Bill
Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to set up an institutional mechanism for the safety of specified dams in the country.

Rajya Sabha had passed The Dam Safety Bill on December 2 with minor amendments, including changing the year in the title of the Bill from 2019 to 2021.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat moved amendments to the Bill in Lok Sabha, which approved it with a voice vote.

The Bill provides for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dams for the prevention of dam failure-related disasters. It provides for an institutional mechanism to ensure a safe functioning of the dams.

A clause has been added to the bill to impose punishment on the states or people if the norms are not adhered to.

Earlier, Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 2, 2019.

The Bill also seeks to constitute National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS), which is expected to work as a think-tank at the central level with the National Dam Safety Authority to monitor the implementation of the recommendations made by the NCDS.Similar bodies would also be there under the state governments.

