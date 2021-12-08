Left Menu

75 vehicles used for terror activities seized in J-K in 2021: Police

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:39 IST
75 vehicles used for terror activities seized in J-K in 2021: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday accorded sanction for the seizure of a truck used for terror activities, taking the number of such seizures under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to 75 this year, police said.

Five residential houses, six shops, land and cash have also been seized under the act till date, a police spokesperson said.

Quoting an order issued by the police headquarters here, he said sanction was accorded for the seizure of a truck, which was used by its owner to give shelter to a terrorist who was arrested along with a huge quantity of explosive substances and other arms and ammunition from the vehicle on the outskirts of Srinagar recently.

The spokesperson said the evidence collected during the course of investigation, following the arrest of the terrorist, revealed that the truck has been sold thrice to different persons before being purchased by Mohd Shafi Dar and was being used for harbouring the terrorist.

"The Truck has been used to facilitate and promote terrorist activities…and is accordingly liable to be seized. In exercise of powers conferred by section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, DGP J&K has accorded sanction for seizure of this vehicle," the spokesperson said.

He said a total of 75 vehicles, mostly four-wheelers and two-wheelers, have been seized under the UAPA this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021