Cabinet Committee on Security to meet today

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is scheduled to meet today at 6:30 pm.

The last CCS meeting was held in August in the backdrop of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (ANI)

