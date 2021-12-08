PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway on Dec 18 in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway on December 18, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. The Chief Minister further said that the six lanes expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj will be increased to 8 lanes.

"On December 18, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway, which will be country's biggest expressway. With about 600 km long stretch, this 6 lane expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj will be increased to 8 lanes," said CM Yogi Adityanath. He further said that this expressway will be built at a cost of Rs 36,000 crore. (ANI)

