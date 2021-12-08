Helicopter crash: CCS to meet at 6:30 pm

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:45 IST
The Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is scheduled to meet at 6:30 pm to discuss the situation arising out of the crash of a military helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and several other officers on board on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

Sources said Singh has already briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash and the Indian Air Force chief has been asked to reach the site.

The CCS will meet at 6:30 pm, the sources said. Separately, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane briefed the Defence Minister about the crash and related issues.

It is learnt that the top military brass also met following the accident.

The defence minister visited the residence of Rawat and spoke to his daughter.

Singh is likely to make a statement on the incident in Parliament on Thursday.

Official sources said the Mi-17V5 helicopter got airborne from Sulur for Wellington and there were 14 people on board the chopper including the crew.

The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

